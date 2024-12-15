Auto Expo to see highest-ever participation of vehicle manufacturers: SIAM

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The upcoming edition of Auto Expo will see participation of 34 vehicle manufacturers, the largest number of participants till date, since the first edition of the marquee event in 1986.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) would be organising the 17th edition of Auto Expo, 'The Motor Show', under the aegis of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 from January 17-22 at Bharat Mandapam, in partnership with ACMA and CII.

"Around 34 vehicle manufacturers would be participating at the exhibition and showcasing technologies with respect to multiple powertrains," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon told PTI.

It is the highest-ever participation in the history of the event so far, he added.

Automakers participating in the event include Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Hyundai Motor India, Kia Motor India, JSW MG Motor and Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, he stated.

Luxury carmakers like BMW, Mercedes, Porsche India, and BYD would also be showcasing their products during the event.

In the two-wheeler segment, there would be participation from TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Suzuki Motorcycle, and India Yamaha.

Similarly, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, Ashok Leyland, JBM and Cummins India would be participating in the event.

Menon said some of the pure EV players like Ather Energy, TI Clean Mobility, Eka Mobility, Ola Electric and Vinfast would also be participating this time in the Auto Expo.

SIAM would also be setting up separate thematic pavilions on decarbonisation, circularity, electrification and road safety at the Expo.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be held between January 17 and 22 next year at Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Center) Dwarka, and India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, simultaneously.

The last edition of the Auto Expo was held from January 11-18, 2023, at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. The inaugural Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 was held from February 1-3. PTI MSS ANU ANU