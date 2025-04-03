Auto industry unlikely to face Trump tariff's heat due to minimal exports

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Automobile industry does not expect any significant impact of the latest tariff war with the sector being exempt from the additional duties beyond the ones that were imposed less than two weeks back, industry body SIAM said on Thursday.

It is to be noted that automobiles are not covered in this order since they are already subject to Section 232 tariffs at 25 per cent, announced earlier in US President Donald Trump's order on March 26, 2025, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Director General Rajesh Menon said in a statement.

"We don't expect any significant impact on the Indian automobile industry since there are limited exports to the US, but we will continue to monitor the situation," he noted.

Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India said it is hopeful that the ongoing bilateral trade talks between India and the US will help mitigate the impact of tariff orders and lead to a balanced resolution that benefits both economies.

As part of reciprocal tariffs on about 60 countries to counter higher duties on American products imposed globally, the US on Wednesday announced 27 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India saying New Delhi imposes high import duties on American goods.

However, autos and auto parts and steel and aluminium articles, already subject to Section 232 tariffs at 25 per cent, announced earlier in Trump's order on March 26, 2025, are not covered in the latest order.

"The detailed list of auto components that will be subject to 25 per cent import tariff in the US is, however, awaited," Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) President Shradha Suri Marwah said.

She said ACMA understands the intent of the US administration to boost domestic manufacturing and address trade imbalances.

"ACMA remains hopeful that the ongoing bilateral negotiations between the Indian and US governments will lead to a balanced resolution that benefits both economies," she added.

Indian auto component makers having manufacturing facilities in Canada and Mexico will face no significant impact of Trump's latest tariff war as the two countries have been exempted from additional duties.

Due to the existing order under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) related to fentanyl and migration, the White House confirmed that the new tariffs announced on Wednesday will not apply to Canada and Mexico.

Subsequently, US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) compliant goods from both countries will attract zero duty while non-compliant items will face a 25 per cent tariff.

Indian auto component makers such as Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd have already stated that with a significant part of their products being USMCA-compliant, Trump's orders may not have any material impact.

The company had, however, acknowledged that the tariffs on imported products from various countries globally, including automotive components, may be subject to modifications from time to time.

The tariff will apply to imported passenger vehicles -- sedans, SUVs, crossovers, minivans, cargo vans -- and light trucks, as well as critical auto parts, engines, transmissions, powertrain components, and key electrical parts.

India's auto components export to the US stood at USD 6.79 billion in FY24, while it imported 1.4 billion from the US at 15 per cent import duty.

India's largest export items to the US are engine components, powertrains and transmissions.

As per a report by Crisil Intelligence, imports from Mexico and Canada will get preferential treatment under USMCA and remain tariff-free till a procedure is devised to apply tariffs only to the non-US components.

"After the exit of General Motors and Ford from India, no US major had an Indian manufacturing base for exporting back to their country. Given the meagre share of India's exports of PVs and CVs to that country, the tariffs imposed would have minimal impact on original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) here," the report said.

However, it said India's share of auto component exports to the US is significant at 28 per cent.

While India is not a big exporter of cars to the US, Tata Motors' luxury car subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), is deeply entrenched in the American market. About 23 per cent of JLR's over 4,00,000 units sold in FY24 were in the US. These were all exported from its UK plants.

JLR's profitability is likely to be impacted as passing on added costs to consumers may dent its market share, according to analysts.

The options before it are to pass the cost to consumers, cut expenses, or absorb the hit. A fourth option is to set up a US manufacturing facility to mitigate the damage.

According to Sanket Kelaskar, Analyst- Institutional Equity at Ashika Group, Royal Enfield holds 8 per cent of the US mid-size motorcycle market, so the tariff could moderate export growth in the US.

Yet, the company's Super Meteor 650 (USD 7,999) is still cheaper than the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 (USD 9,999), providing a pricing cushion, he added.

Meanwhile, industry experts feel that Trump's tariff war offers an opportunity for Indian automakers to tap the US market with new energy vehicles.

"With US automotive tariffs rising, India's electric vehicle sector has a prime opportunity to capture a larger share of the US market, especially in the budget car segment," EY Partner & Automotive Tax Leader Saurabh Agarwal said.

On the impact of the latest tariff announcement by the US, IndusLaw Partner Shashi Mathews said the auto industry may not be impacted as much as the exports to the US of Indian-made cars are negligible. However, this is likely to affect automobile component makers who supply parts to US companies. PTI MSS RKL MSS SHW