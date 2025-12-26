Autocracy Machinery deploys indigenous innovation for urban lake rejuvenation in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 25 (PTI) Autocracy Machinery, manufacturer of heavy-duty machines for industrial, infrastructure, and environmental applications, on Friday said it has successfully deployed its advanced 'Aquatic De-Weeder' for Bengaluru's urban lake rejuvenation and environmental sustainability efforts.

"Designed and manufactured entirely in India, the Aquatic De-Weeder is a high-capacity, purpose-built solution for the efficient removal of aquatic weeds, floating waste, and biomass from lakes, canals, and reservoirs," the company said in a statement.

"The machine has been specifically engineered to address the unique challenges of Indian urban water bodies, including shallow depths, sensitive ecosystems, and continuous waste inflow, while ensuring high productivity and safe operation," the statement added.

The initiative was driven by the vision and support of senior government and civic officials, including the Greater Bengaluru Authority's Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, it said.

According to the company, the Aquatic De-Weeder offers a storage capacity of 13 cubic metres, expandable up to 16 cubic metres, with payload handling of over five tonnes. Powered by a 112 HP diesel engine and featuring an operating width of 4 to 6 metres, the machine delivers consistent performance across varied water conditions.

"Its low-draft design, reaching as low as 70 cm when empty, combined with a dual-pontoon catamaran hull, ensures superior stability and manoeuvrability in shallow waters. Advanced features such as fully hydraulic paddle-wheel propulsion, live GPS tracking, integrated safety sensors, and operator-friendly control systems further enhance operational efficiency and reliability," it added. PTI AMP ADB