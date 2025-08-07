Autodesk launches regional data offerings in India, enabling local data storage

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) San-Francisco headquartered Autodesk on Thursday announced the expansion of its regional data offerings to India, enabling businesses and public sector organisations to store their data within the country.

The move enables enterprises, particularly those in regulated sectors such as infrastructure, government, and utilities, to select India as their primary data storage location when utilising Autodesk's cloud collaboration tools.

"The newly introduced India-based regional storage offering will empower businesses and public institutions to harness the full potential of cloud-powered design and construction, while delivering international standards of data integrity and performance.

"India is a strategic growth market for Autodesk, and we are launching focused initiatives to offer tailored design and make solutions suiting the Indian realities," said Kamolika Peres Gupta, Vice President, India and SAARC, Autodesk.

The India-based data storage capability applies to products including Autodesk Docs, Autodesk BIM Collaborate, and Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro.

The regional offerings are supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure in India.

With this launch, India joins other regions, including the United States, the European Union, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and Canada, where Autodesk provides regional data storage options.