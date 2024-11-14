Autodesk partners with IIT Bombay to drive skills funnel for 'Design and Make' industries

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Autodesk and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) have signed a pact to foster skills development among the next-generation of engineers, designers, and innovators, in a bid to prepare them for 'design and make' industries.

The collaboration will combine Autodesk’s industry expertise with IIT Bombay’s leadership in education, research, and innovation, a release said adding the goal is to train and provide skills to top talent, support India’s growth, and shape the country’s technical and scientific landscape.

The Design and Make industries - encompassing architecture, engineering and construction, design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment - employ nearly 300 million globally and will represent an estimated USD 30 trillion in value globally by 2027, according to the release.

The MoU between Autodesk and IIT Bombay was signed by Steve Blum, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Autodesk and Professor Ravindra Gudi, Dean of Alumni and Corporate Relations at IIT Bombay.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Autodesk President and CEO, Andrew Anagnost, during his visit to India, and IIT Bombay Director Professor Shireesh Kedare, along with other executives.

As the industry strives for continuous innovation and sustainable outcomes, partnerships with academia play a significant role in creating opportunities for collaboration and helping the industry to embrace digital transformation, Blum said.

Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay said: "This collaboration will bridge academic learning with cutting-edge industry technology, foster innovation, and position our graduates as vital contributors to India’s progress in science, technology, and sustainable industry practices".

Over five million students in over 14,000 secondary and post-secondary schools across India use Autodesk’s software, learning how to train for in-demand skills, it added.

"Autodesk is committed to broadening access to software and technology training to the future workforce of these industries, by providing its software solutions across infrastructure, construction, water, manufacturing and entertainment for free to over 100 million students and educators across 160,000 educational institutions around the world," it said. PTI MBI MR