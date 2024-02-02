Automakers commit to sustainable mobility at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Major automakers in India on Friday reiterated their commitment to sustainable mobility through an exhibition at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, which has brought all stakeholders across the value chain under one roof.

Companies, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and BMW, among others, showed a variety of vehicles of different fuel technologies, ranging from CNG, hybrids to electric as they asserted the need for eco-friendly sustainable mobility for the future.

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India displayed its concept eVX, flex-fuel WagonR, strong hybrid Grand Vitara and Jimny, along with SkyDrive e-flying car.

"We are looking at all technology options for sustainable mobility for the future," Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Rahul Bharti told PTI.

He said the company will launch its first full electric eVX SUV in India this year, and will also be exported to Japan and Europe, thus reversing the trend of importing EVs and helping in the government's Make in India initiative.

Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer said the Bharat Mobility expo underlines the significance of the Indian mobility sector.

"It is a very good initiative of the government to bring all stakeholders under one roof. Today, cars are not just about vehicles, software also plays a big part. So, it is good to have associations like NASSCOM participating here," he said.

The company showcased its 'Concept EQG', an electric version of its flagship off-roader G Wagon, along with the GLA and AMG GLE 53 Coupe.

Mahindra & Mahindra Executive Director and CEO, Auto & Farm Sectors, Rajesh Jejurikar said, "The Bharat Mobility Global Expo provides us with the opportunity to demonstrate our dedication to innovative and sustainable mobility, emphasising our commitment to crafting globally competitive solutions in India".

M&M's display included Born Electric BE.RALL-E, electric XUV400, and electric 3W Treo and prototype of flex-fuel vehicle technology, among others.

Force Motors, the largest manufacturer of vans in the country, also showcased its three vehicles -- Traveller Electric, Urbania Diesel, and Traveller CNG.

"The Indian mobility needs are rapidly changing. With the growing urbanisation and consequent growth of public transport solutions in the cities, there is a significant need for sustainable and economical last-mile connectivity," Force Motors Managing Director Prasan Firodia said.

Another homegrown major Tata Motors's lineup at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 included 18 "future ready" commercial, passenger and electric vehicles.

"Our emphasis is on offering zero-emission powertrains, cutting-edge technologies, advanced design engineering, smart features and best-in-class safety in our cars and SUVs.

"We continue to explore every new opportunity to create augmented experiences for customers, in line with their aspirations, needs and lifestyle," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said.

The highlight of German luxury carmaker BMW's lineup at the expo were its EVs, BMW i7, BMW iX, BMW i4, BMW iX1 and the MINI 3-door Cooper SE.

BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah termed the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 as "a visionary event".

"Being the forerunners in the Indian electric luxury car segment, we are proudly showcasing our robust and diverse electric portfolio, which has created ripples thanks to its combination of sustainability, performance and driving pleasure," he added.

TVS Motor Company displayed its electric scooters TVS X and TVS iQube, besides showcasing its connected services, among others, at the expo besides reiterating its commitment to invest Rs 5,000 crore towards the design, development and deployment of future technologies, products, and digital capabilities. PTI RKL BAL BAL