Automakers report brisk sales in November as demand remains robust

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) With demand continuing to be strong post the festive season, leading automakers, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, saw robust growth in sales in November as compared to the same month last year.

Maruti Suzuki India reported the best-ever total sales, including exports, last month at 2,29,021 units, a year-on-year growth of 26 per cent as compared to November last year.

Total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers were at 1,70,971 units compared to 1,41,312 units in the year-ago month, an increase of 21 per cent.

Overall sales, including LCV Super Carry, in the domestic market rose 21 per cent to 1,74,593 units. It is the company's highest-ever in any November during the last 40 years.

The carmaker said that it witnessed sales growth in all segments, including small cars and SUVs, last month.

Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Partho Banerjee, said retail growth was even better, at 31 per cent year-on-year, in November.

He noted that retail sales of its small car portfolio – S Presso, Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR -- witnessed an increase of 37 per cent in November.

Banerjee stated that the company saw a growth in SUV sales as well, with the segment now accounting for 30 per cent of the overall sales.

He noted that the company had a low network stock of around 80,000 units, and 40,000 units were already in transit.

"We are receiving very good traction – currently, we do not have any stock in the factory for 8 models. The pending bookings are hovering at around 1.5 lakh units," Banerjee said.

The company reported the highest-ever shipment of 46,057 units last month, a growth of 61 per cent as compared to the same month last year.

Banerjee stated that with demand expected to remain strong, the company is trying to augment production and expects the industry to log in a growth of 5-6 per cent in the current fiscal.

Taking second spot, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a dispatch of 57,436 units in the domestic market, registering a growth of 22 per cent as compared to 47,063 units sold a year ago.

Mahindra & Mahindra, on the other hand, saw its domestic passenger vehicle dispatch rise to 56,336 units last month, a growth of 22 per cent over 46,222 units in the year-ago period.

Hyundai Motor India said its wholesales rose to 50,340 units, as compared to 48,246 units in November 2024, registering a growth of 4 per cent.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor said that its total dispatches to dealers rose by 28 per cent year-on-year to 33,752 units in November.

Similarly, Kia India reported a 24 per cent year-on-year rise in sales at 25,489 units in November as against 20,600 units in the same month last year.

Renault India reported wholesales of 3,662 units last month, compared to 2,811 units in the same month of the previous year, reflecting a 30 per cent year-on-year increase.

In the two-wheeler segment, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said it sold 5,91,136 units in November, a year-on-year growth of 25 per cent.

Royal Enfield reported a 22 per cent year-on-year growth in total sales to 1,00,670 units as compared to a year ago. Domestic sales last month stood at 90,405 units against 72,236 units in November last year, up 25 per cent.

Bajaj Auto reported a 1 per cent year-on-year dip in domestic two-wheeler sales at 2,02,510 units in November as compared to 2,03,611 units in the year-ago period. PTI MSS HVA