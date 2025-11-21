Automation firm Enlite launches controller system to optimize energy use

Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) Automation company Enlite on Friday announced the launch of a patented controller device that is designed to operate seamlessly across commercial buildings, data centres, industrial plants, and public infrastructure.

This controller removes the need for complex wiring and delivers intelligence directly at the edge, a company statement said.

The device runs generative intelligence locally, responds in real time, and adapts to the needs of each operation, the city-based company added.

The solution is built to optimize energy use, strengthen ESG outcomes, and give organisationsreal-time visibility into water usage, sustainability metrics, and renewable resource efficiency, Gaurav Bali, Co-Founder and CEO of Enlite said.

This development adds to India’s growing contribution to infrastructure technology, an area long shaped by international players. PTI IAS MR MR