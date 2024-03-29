Autonom8 launches advanced digital Video KYC platform for banks, telcos

Chennai, Mar 29 (PTI) Low-code hyper-automation platform provider Autonom8 Inc., on Friday said it has launched its advanced digital video know-your-customer (KYC) platform to serve banks and telecommunication companies.

The comprehensive Video-KYC platform streamlines identity authentication, fraud detection, seamless KYC processes, and powerful back-end management thereby promising efficiency and reliability, a company statement said on Friday.

"Autonom8 is proud to launch India's most advanced digital video KYC platform. With the increasing need for secure and efficient customer onboarding, A7Studio v3.0 Video-KYC capabilities offer a comprehensive solution for Telcos, banks, and NBFCs (non-banking financial companies)...," said its CEO Balakrishnan Kavikkal. PTI VIJ SS