Auxilo Finserve offers interest-free fee financing to education sector

Mumbai, May 26 (PTI) Education-focused NBFC on Monday said it has launched an interest-free school and tuition fee financing solution to tap an estimated USD 52 billion private education market of the country.

The solution, IndiaEd, addresses the growing financial challenges faced by students and educational institutions alike, Anand Subramaniam, Chief Business Officer – Domestic Loans, Auxilo Finserve said.

“Starting with institutional partnerships, we are collaborating directly with schools, colleges, coaching centres, and edtech providers with tailored financing solutions that benefit both learners and administrators,” Subramaniam said.

India’s private education market, estimated at USD 52 billion, continues to grow at a 12 per cent CAGR, with increasing digitization and personalized learning formats.

Auxilo's IndiaEd is poised to serve this growing need with flexibility, backed by the company's digital infrastructure and recent capital infusion, Subramaniam said, adding that it will offer flexible fee loan amount of Rs 20,000 to Rs 10 lakh.