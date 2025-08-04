Avaada Electro appoints Kaushal Shah as Chief Financial Officer

New Delhi: Avaada Electro, the solar PV manufacturing arm of Avaada Group, on Monday announced the appointment of Kaushal Shah as its Chief Financial Officer.

A seasoned finance leader with over three decades of diverse experience, Shah brings deep expertise in capital markets, treasury operations, M&A, investor relations, risk governance, and financial planning, a statement said.

A chartered accountant (1993) with a PGDM in Information Systems Audit, he has built a distinguished career, guiding businesses through complex financial transformations and high-growth trajectories.

Prior to joining Avaada Electro, Shah held senior leadership roles across sectors, including manufacturing and information technology, where he led large teams, executed strategic transactions, and implemented scalable financial systems.

This leadership transition comes at a transformative phase for Avaada Electro, as the company ramps up capacity expansion, R&D investments, and integrated solar manufacturing to meet both domestic demand and global climate goals.