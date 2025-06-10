Avaada Electro eyes 12 GW module & cell manufacturing capacity by FY27 at Butibori facility

New Delhi: Avaada Group's manufacturing arm Avaada Electro is looking to scale up module and cell manufacturing capacity to 12 Gigawatt each at its Butibori facility in Nagpur.

The capacity will be increased up to 7 gigawatt by next month, the company said in a statement.

"Avaada Electro is scaling towards a 12 GW solar module and 12 GW solar cell manufacturing capacity by the next financial year," it said.

The company also announced that its Butibori facility has been officially included in the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

Vineet Mittal, Chairman & Founder, Avaada Group, said, "With ALMM certification of our Butibori plant and the commercial launch of our 720 Wp and 630 Wp N-type TOPCon modules, we are proud to lead India's solar manufacturing revolution." The company's Dadri facility is already ALMM-certified.

ALMM was introduced by the government to boost domestic manufacturing of solar panels.