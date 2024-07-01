Avaada Energy gets 820 MW hybrid project from SJVN

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Avaada Energy on Monday said it has secured an 820-megawatt hybrid project from state-owned power producer SJVN.

The project has been secured in an e-Reverse Auction process, Avaada Energy said in a statement.

Avaada Energy has secured 820 MWp-hybrid-ISTS ( inter-state transmission system ) capacity. This project was awarded by SJVN, the company said.

Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group, said, "This win strengthens our portfolio and underscores our dedication to supporting India's transition to a sustainable energy future." The company did not disclose any financial details of the project. A hybrid project is a mix of solar and wind capacity.