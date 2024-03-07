Avaada Energy secures 1,140 MW agri solar projects in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Avaada Energy has secured decentralised agricultural solar projects totalling around 1,140 megawatts to be set up at an investment of Rs 5,000 crore.

Advertisment

The company has received the Letter of Award (LoA) for the project from MSEB Solar Agro Power Limited (MSAPL), a state-owned enterprise of the Maharashtra government, Avaada Group said in a statement.

The LoA is for setting up 1,138 MW decentralised agricultural solar PV projects in Maharashtra. It will involve a greenfield investment of Rs 5,000 crore and span across 192 locations in 10 districts of the state, the group said.

This project aligns with the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 (MSKVY 2.0), also known as ‘Mission 2025’, aimed at transforming the agricultural energy supply with a 30 per cent feeder solarisation target by 2025.

Advertisment

Maharashtra is home to approximately 29 million consumers, of which 4.5 million are agriculture consumers, accounting for 22 per cent of the electricity consumption, Avaada said, adding that the demand for a reliable and consistent daytime power supply has been a longstanding issue.

The introduction of decentralised agriculture solar PV projects is a strategic response to this demand, and it will ensure that farmers receive uninterrupted power during the day.

The project will generate around 2,500 direct and indirect jobs.

"This initiative is designed to provide our farmers with a reliable source of electricity for irrigation, while also creating new opportunities for employment and enhancing income prospects. Such efforts are instrumental in driving forward the development of the state," Vineet Mittal, Chairperson of Avaada Group, said. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL