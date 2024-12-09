Avaada Group commits 1 lakh cr investment in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) Avaada Group is committed to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in transforming the state into the world's largest renewable energy hub, its Chairman Vineet Mittal said at The Rising Rajasthan 2024 Summit here on Monday.

This investment will not only drive green manufacturing but also create millions of jobs, empowering lives across Rajasthan, he said.

Avaada Group specialises in solar module manufacturing, renewable power generation, and the development of green hydrogen, green methanol, green ammonia, and sustainable aviation fuel projects. PTI ABI PRS DR