Avaada Group, Gopalpur Port ink pact to set up green ammonia storage unit in Odisha

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Avaada Group on Friday announced signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gopalpur Port Ltd to set up a green ammonia storage facility in Odisha.

The company, however, did not disclose the capacity and the investment involved in the proposed project.

"This strategic alliance aims to establish a cutting-edge storage facility dedicated to storing green ammonia at the Gopalpur port, marking a pivotal moment in the journey towards greener future," Avaada Group said in a statement.

Last month, the Group signed an MoU with Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Ltd to establish a green ammonia manufacturing facility within the Special Economic Zone. PTI ABI MR