Avaada Group launches campaign highlighting rising energy demand in AI-era

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Renewable energy developer Avaada Group on Tuesday announced the launch of a new campaign to highlight the growing need for reliable clean power as India’s digital and industrial infrastructure becomes increasingly energy-intensive.

The company said the initiative aims to draw attention to the rapid rise in electricity consumption driven by artificial intelligence, data centres, automated manufacturing, and digital services.

With industries adopting high-compute technologies at scale, uninterrupted clean energy is emerging as a key requirement for future growth.

“Digitalisation and AI are reshaping economies and creating new categories of energy demand,” said Vineet Mittal, Chairman, Avaada Group, adding, “As demand becomes more complex, clean and round-the-clock power will be essential.” The campaign, ‘Always Clean, Always On’, premiered on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), one of India’s highest-viewed television programmes. PTI ABI MR