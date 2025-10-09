Avaada Group pledges Rs 36,000-cr investment for RE projects in Gujarat

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Avaada Group on Thursday said it has inked an initial agreement to invest Rs 36,000 crore across solar, wind and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects in Gujarat.

All the projects are expected to commence between 2027 and 2030, according to a statement.

In this regard, clean energy conglomerate Avaada Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2025, the statement said.

The MoU reaffirms the company's commitment to driving India's green energy transition and supporting Gujarat's vision of becoming a hub for clean and sustainable energy, it said.

Under the agreement, Avaada Group will establish 5 GW capacity of solar power projects, 1 GW capacity of wind power project and 5 GWh capacity of BESS projects across Kutch, Banaskantha and Surendranagar districts of Gujarat.

The projects together are estimated to generate over 1,000 direct and 2,000 indirect green jobs in the state.

Additionally, these projects are expected to generate employment opportunities for close to 5,000 people during the construction phase.

"Our solar power journey started with India's first large-scale, ground-mounted 15MWp solar plant in Gujarat. With the signing of this MoU, we are proud to partner with the Government of Gujarat in its journey towards sustainable growth," Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group, said.

The group has businesses spanning renewable power generation, solar PV manufacturing, green hydrogen and derivatives, green data centres, battery storage, and pumped hydro projects. PTI KKS SHW