Avaada Group to invest Rs 50k cr in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Feb 24 (PTI) Renewable energy major Avaada Group on Monday said it plans to invest Rs 50,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh over the next three to five years on various projects in the state as part of its strategy to expand business.

Speaking at the MP Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, Avaada Group Chairman Vineet Mittal said,"We will invest Rs 50,000 crore over a period of next three to five years in solar, wind, pumped storage, as well as battery." He said the group has invested in various parts of the state and won the project from SECI, NTPC, NHPC and SJVN.

Mittal lauded the state government for providing the right policy environment enabling investment in the state, while encouraging fellow private players to consider investing in MP especially in renewable energy sector.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Mittal said, "We have been investing in Madhya Pradesh for quite some time, since 2010, and now we have won several projects from NTPC, NHPC, and others." "We are going to place those projects in the Malwa, Bundelkhand, and Bhind areas of Madhya Pradesh," he added.

In the investors summit 2025, MP is showcasing its vast investment potential to global investors and businesses. Avaada Group is one of the leading players in clean energy transition, with expertise in solar module manufacturing, renewable power generation, and green hydrogen, green ammonia, and sustainable fuel production. The group has set a target of 11 GWp renewable capacity by 2026.