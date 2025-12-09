Avaada Group to set up Centre of Excellence for green hydrogen in Odisha

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Avaada Group on Tuesday said it has inked an initial pact with GRIDCO and IIT-Bhubaneswar to establish a Centre of Excellence for the green hydrogen sector in Odisha.

The proposed Centre of Excellence (CoE) will spearhead advanced studies on Green Hydrogen usage - including energy storage, industrial applications, and mobility - while evaluating the techno-economic viability of emerging hydrogen technologies, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Avaada Group, a clean energy conglomerate, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GRIDCO and IIT-Bhubaneswar to establish a CoE in Odisha dedicated to integrated research, innovation, and technology development in the green hydrogen sector.

Under the MoU, Avaada Group will develop a dedicated extension facility of the CoE within its production unit in Odisha, equipped with specialised technical teams and research infrastructure.

Avaada will also support selected R&D programmes at the CoE, thereby strengthening India's innovation ecosystem and contributing to the state’s emergence as a hub for next-generation renewable technologies.

As per the collaboration framework, GRIDCO will act as the implementing agency — coordinating with MNRE and the Odisha government for funding and programme execution — while IIT-Bhubaneswar will serve as the host and academic partner, providing land, research support, and institutional infrastructure.

The Principal Secretary, Energy Department, Government of Odisha, will oversee the administration of the CoE, the statement said.

"This collaboration between industry stakeholders and academia marks an important milestone in India's clean energy journey and aligns with our vision to accelerate the transition towards a net-zero future," Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group, said. PTI KKS KKS SHW