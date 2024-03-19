Avaada Inclean inks pact with DVC to supply electricity in Gujarat

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Avaada Energy arm Avaada Inclean has inked a pact with state-owned Damodar Valley Corporation to supply electricity in Gujarat.

The company is planning to set up a 421 MWp capacity solar PV power project in Gujarat, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Avaada Energy, the renewable energy arm of Avaada Group, had announced the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) in India with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), a state-owned enterprise.

The 25-year PPA was formally signed between Avaada Inclean Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Avaada Energy, and DVC at the latter's headquarters in Kolkata.

"After signing the agreement, Avaada Energy has become the first organisation in the country to enter into a PPA under the Power Ministry's scheme for flexibility in generation and scheduling of thermal/hydro power stations through bundling with renewable energy and storage power," Vineet Mittal, Chairperson of Avaada Group, said in the statement.

DVC had appointed REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) as the bid process coordinator for the selection of solar power developers for setting up 500 MW ISTS-connected solar PV power projects in India under the flexibility scheme.

In June 2023, Avaada Energy secured the Letter of Award (LoA) from RECPDCL for setting up ISTS-connected solar PV power projects in India under tariff-based competitive bidding at a winning tariff of Rs 2.70 per unit. PTI KKS SHW