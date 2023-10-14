AVAADA inks pact with REC for energy transition projects in Odisha

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) AVAADA Group on Saturday said it has inked an initial pact with state-owned REC Ltd for the financing of energy transition projects in Odisha.

Advertisment

The partnership is focused on accelerating the transition to green energy and supporting India's aspirations to establish itself as a prominent global hub for manufacturing Green Hydrogen and its derivatives, the company said in a statement.

With the increasing demand for sustainable energy, Odisha has initiated a range of efforts to attract investments into the energy sector with a focus on accelerated decarbonisation.

Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group, said, “This partnership will enable us to continue financing renewable energy projects in Odisha." PTI KKS MR