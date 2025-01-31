Avaada partners with Casale to develop India’s largest green ammonia plant in Odisha

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Avaada Group on Friday announced its strategic collaboration with Casale to develop India's largest green ammonia plant, with an annual production capacity of 1,500 tonnes per day, in Gopalpur, Odisha.

This milestone project marks a major advancement in Avaada’s mission to drive decarbonisation, innovation, and sustainable industrial growth, further solidifying its role in India’s clean energy revolution, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Avaada Group, a leader in India’s renewable energy sector, inked a strategic collaboration with Casale, a global pioneer in ammonia technology, to develop a 1,500 tons per day (TPD) green ammonia plant in Gopalpur, Odisha.

The Gopalpur plant will be powered entirely by renewable energy, utilising Casale’s advanced ammonia production technology to ensure a carbon-free process. It will provide the green ammonia process license, basic engineering package, proprietary equipment, and detailed engineering review, helping to create a benchmark facility that aligns with India's ambitious net zero commitments.

Avaada Group Chairman Vineet Mittal said, "This green ammonia plant reflects our vision of creating a carbon-free future while driving India’s green energy revolution. Collaborating with Casale enables us to leverage world-class expertise to deliver a facility that is both innovative and transformative".

Casale CEO Federico Zardi said, "With this project, Casale further strengthens its presence in India, where we have now licensed a total green ammonia capacity of 5,700 MTD".

The facility will significantly reduce carbon emissions by replacing fossil fuel-based ammonia production with renewable energy while fostering India's leadership in sustainable industrial practices.