Avaada, Skill India Mission sign pact to skill youth in green hydrogen sector

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Avaada Group has signed an agreement with Skill Council for Green Jobs (Skill India Mission) for youth skilling in the green hydrogen sector, according to a statement.

"Avaada Group has taken a transformative step in supporting India’s Green Hydrogen Mission by signing a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at skill development and youth empowerment in the green hydrogen sector," Avaada said.

There is going to be a demand for advanced expertise in areas such as fuel cells, electrolysers, and project management.

The green hydrogen mission is projected to generate 600,000 jobs by 2030 and draw over Rs 8 lakh crore in investments. PTI ABI MR

