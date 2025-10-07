Avalara unveils AI-powered product capabilities for tax and compliance

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Global tax and compliance solutions provider Avalara on Monday announced a series of AI-powered product capabilities, including an AI agent, to simplify and expedite compliance.

The company introduced Avi, Avalara’s AI agent now embedded directly into users’ daily workflows; Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers that provide seamless access to Avalara’s AI platform; and several new intelligent capabilities across its product suite, the company said in a statement.

These advancements enable third-party systems and AI agents to easily discover and connect with Avalara’s APIs, embedding compliance at every stage of business operations, Avalara said.

“With Avalara’s agentic AI, customers are cutting filing times from days to hours, reducing compliance risk, and freeing teams to focus on growth,” Scott McFarlane, the CEO and Co-Founder of Avalara, said.

The AI capabilities result in a connected, intelligent framework where compliance happens in real time, whenever and wherever business takes place, the official added. PTI RR BAL