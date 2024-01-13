Avalon Technologies inks pact with C-DAC

Chennai, Jan 13 (PTI) Avalon Technologies Ltd has entered into an agreement with C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for indigenous manufacturing of high-performance computing systems, the company said on Saturday.

As per the partnership, Avalon would be able to extend its support for the next generation of server development and manufacturing at C-DAC under the 'RUDRA' program.

Avalon has been working with C-DAC as a strategic design and manufacturing partner since 2021 delivering Prototype PCB assemblies, and cables. This experience will now ensure Avalon Technologies' smooth transition into the production of high-performance computing servers as well, a company statement here said.

"We are proud to announce that we will be a key partner in assisting with the production of RUDRA HPC server -- India's first ever natively designed server by C-DAC," company Chairman and Managing Director Kunhamed Bicha said.

"We believe this partnership will be a significant boost to the advancement of indigenous research, design, and manufacturing of HPC systems in India and are proud to be in the forefront of this movement," he added. PTI VIJ ROH