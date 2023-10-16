Avenue Supermarts shares fall nearly 2 pc post Q2 earnings

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, ended nearly 2 per cent lower on Monday, after the company reported a 9.09 per cent fall in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30.

Advertisment

The stock fell by 4 per cent to Rs 3,771.70 apiece on the BSE during the day. It finally ended at Rs 3,864, down 1.75 per cent.

On the NSE, it declined 4.14 per cent to Rs 3,772.75 in intra-day trade. The stock later ended at Rs 3,865 per piece, a decline of 1.80 per cent.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd on Saturday reported a 9.09 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 623.35 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, as gross margins were impacted due to lesser contribution from general merchandise and apparel business.

Advertisment

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 685.71 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts said in a regulatory filing.

However, its revenue from operations was up 18.66 per cent to Rs 12,624.37 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 10,638.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Avenue Supermarts' total expenses in Q2/FY24 were at Rs 11,809.35 crore, up 18.97 per cent.

D-Mart operates across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, NCR, Chhattisgarh and Punjab. PTI SUM SHW