Avenue Supermarts shares plunge over 8 pc

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, plunged more than 8 per cent on Monday after its September quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

The stock of the company declined 8.48 per cent to close at Rs 4,184.45 apiece on the BSE.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it fell 8.35 per cent to settle at Rs 4,191 per piece.

In terms of volume, 48.77 lakh equity shares of Avenue Supermarts were traded on the NSE and 1.41 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 591.69 points or 0.73 per cent to close at 81,973.05 and the NSE Nifty rose 163.70 points or 0.66 per cent to settle at 25,127.95.

In a regulatory filing on Saturday, Avenue Supermarts reported a 5.78 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 659.44 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 623.35 crore a year ago, the company said.

Its revenue from operations rose 14.41 per cent to Rs 14,444.50 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 12,624.37 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

The total income, which includes other income, surged 14.34 per cent to Rs 14,478.02 crore, it added.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, NCR, Chhattisgarh and Daman. PTI HG HG SHW