Avenue Supermarts stock up 11% after firm posts increase in Q3 revenue

New Delhi: Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain DMart, ended over 11 per cent higher on Friday after the firm reported 17.5 per cent increase in standalone revenue for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Advertisment

The stock soared 11.21 per cent to settle at Rs 4,023.25 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 15.12 per cent to Rs 4,165.

On the NSE, it rallied 11 per cent to Rs 4,011.90. Intra-day, it surged 15.36 per cent to Rs 4,165.90.

In volume terms, 6.82 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 92.84 lakh shares exchanged hands on the NSE during the day.

Advertisment

Avenue Supermarts on Thursday reported a 17.5 per cent increase in standalone revenue from operations at Rs 15,565.23 crore for the December quarter 2024-25.

The company had posted a revenue of Rs 13,247.33 crore in the year-ago period, Avenue Supermarts informed BSE. The total number of stores as of December 2024 stood at 387.

Revenue for the quarter is subject to limited review by statutory auditors of the company, it said.

Advertisment

In October-December 2022-23, standalone revenue was Rs 11,304.58 crore.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.