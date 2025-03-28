Average cost of electricity supply in Himachal at Rs 6.76 per unit in 2025-26

Shimla, Mar 28 (PTI) Electricity Regulatory Commission on Friday said energy charges may drop 15 paise per unit for Himachal consumers after rationalising the tariff as it has assessed the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board's aggregate revenue requirement at Rs 8,403 crore for 2025-26.

The cost of power supply has been assessed at Rs 6.76 per unit, and the slabs for consumers with consumption above 125 units have been converted into a single slab, but there was no change in fixed demand charges, an order issued here on Friday said.

The rates for commercial consumption up to 20 kVA have been reduced by 12 paise per unit while the tariff has been reduced by 20 paise per unit for small, medium and large industries to provide thrust to industrialisation in the state, it added.

Tariff for lifetime consumers has been fixed at Rs 4.72 per unit for consumption up to 60 units, Rs 5.40 per unit for domestic consumers for 0 to 125 units and Rs 5.90 per unit above 126 units.

The tariff for Agriculture consumers and non-domestic consumers in 0-20 kVA slabs has been fixed at Rs 5.04 and Rs 6.38 per unit while the tariff for commercial consumers in 0-20 kVA and above 100 kVA has been fixed at Rs 6.40 and Rs 6.21 per unit.

The revised tariff for small and medium industries has been fixed at Rs 5.72 per unit up to 20kVA and Rs 5.61 per unit, while the tariff for large industries ranges between Rs 5.46-5.56 per unit.

The tariff for Street Lighting, EV Charging and Railways would be Rs 6.37, Rs 6.79 and Rs 6.30 per unit, respectively.