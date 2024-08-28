Avesthagen Ltd, Apollo AyurVAID collaborate to introduce medical foods, dietary supplements

Chennai, Aug 28 (PTI) Avesthagen Ltd, an integrated and diversified life sciences company and Apollo AyurVAID, a unit of Kerala First Health Services Pvt Ltd., and part of health care major Apollo Hospitals Group has formed a strategic partnership to manufacture and market medical foods and dietary supplements.

The products to be marketed under the joint brand -- AvestaAyurVAID -- aims to promote the integration of medical nutrition with Ayurvedic principles for consumers.

Following the collaboration, Avesthagen Ltd and Apollo AyurVAID would combine their expertise and knowledge to design, manufacture and market precision medical foods utilising innovative strategies that enhance patient care, promote holistic wellness, a company statement said on Wednesday.

Some of the key areas of focus include diabetes, weight regulation, cardiovascular conditions and metabolic disorders. The partnership would also address mental well-being, cognitive health ensuring a comprehensive approach to modern medical nutrition.

"This strategic partnership between Apollo AyurVAID and Avesthagen represents a significant step forward in integrating the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda with cutting-edge scientific validation," Apollo Hospitals Vice Chairperson Dr Preetha Reddy said.

"By developing AvestaAyurVAID's range of scientifically validated medical foods and dietary supplements, we are not only addressing the unique nutritional needs of our patients, but also pioneering a new approach to holistic healthcare that promotes healing from within," Reddy, who is also the Chairperson of Apollo AyurVAID said.

"Together, we are setting new standards in medical nutrition and reinforcing our dedication to delivering personalised and effective care to every individual we serve," she added.

The subsidiaries of Avesthagen, Avesta Nordic Research Pvt Ltd and Avesta Good Earth Foods Pvt Ltd would be responsible for the manufacture of products while Apollo AyurVAID would be engaged in marketing of the products under this agreement.

"We are thrilled by the opportunities this collaboration with Apollo AyurVAID presents. By combining modern cutting-edge bioactivities with Ayurveda, we can offer patients more personalised nutrition and effective treatment options," said Avesthagen Ltd Chairperson and Managing Director Villoo Morawala Patell.

"AvestaAyurVAID shall develop and commercialise a range of breakthrough plant-based nutritional products designed to prevent or mitigate disease conditions, thereby supporting lifestyle management and overall health," Patell added.