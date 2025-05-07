Avg housing prices in Jan-Mar stable in MMR, NCR, Chennai, Pune against previous quarter: PropTiger

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Average housing prices across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Chennai and Pune remained stable during the January-March period compared to the previous quarter, according to PropTiger.

Data of real estate brokerage firm PropTiger, a part of REA India that owns Housing.com, showed that prices in Bengaluru and Hyderabad grew 5 per cent each while Ahmedabad and Kolkata saw an appreciation of 4 per cent each.

The consultant noted that residential property prices have continued to rise year-on-year, but the pace of growth has clearly moderated in recent quarters.

"The moderation in price growth observed over the past few quarters indicates a stabilising market dynamic, likely encouraging the return of end-users previously displaced by speculative activity,” said Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com & PropTiger.com.

"This more measured trajectory is critical for sustaining end-user participation while maintaining the value built by investors and developers. In 2025, the market is expected to undergo further consolidation, reinforcing structural fundamentals and enabling steady, sustainable growth," Agarwala added.

As per the data, MMR, Delhi-NCR, Chennai and Pune markets did not see any increase in average prices. They were at Rs 12,600, Rs 8,106, Rs 7,173 and Rs 7,109 per square feet, respectively.

Average price in Ahmedabad rose to Rs 4,568 per square feet from Rs 4,402 per square feet. In Bengaluru, the rate grew to Rs 7,881 from Rs 7,536 per square feet.

Housing price in Hyderabad appreciated to Rs 7,412 from Rs 7,053 per square feet, while Kolkata saw an increase to Rs 5,839 from Rs 5,633 per square feet. PTI MJH ANU