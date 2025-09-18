Avg housing prices in New Gurugram at nearly Rs 14K/sq ft, cheaper than main city: Magicbricks

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) New Gurugram housing market with an average price of Rs 13,900 per square feet has emerged as a hub for affordable premium real estate, according to Magicbricks.

In a statement on Thursday, real estate portal Magicbricks noted that New Gurugram is emerging as a compelling 'affordable premium' alternative within the broader luxury real estate landscape of Gurugram City.

"The average residential property rate in New Gurugram is Rs 13,900 per square foot, with an average ticket size of Rs 2.6 crore," it added.

The premium properties above 2,500 sq ft are being sold in Gurugram at an average price of Rs 20,000 per square feet whereas the rate in New Gurugram is Rs 16,000 per square feet.

