AVG Logistics bags lease for parcel cargo train from Railways

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) AVG Logistics on Tuesday said it bagged a long-term contract from the Indian Railways for lease of a parcel cargo express train (PCET) connecting Tripura, Assam, Delhi and Punjab.

AVG Logistics is expecting to generate a revenue of around Rs 200 crore from the six-year contract, the company said in a statement.

AVG Logistics announces it has secured a 6 year long term contract, for lease of parcel cargo express train (PCET) from the Indian Railways.

This special train connects Agartala (Tripura), Guwahati (Assam) to Delhi, Ludhiana (Punjab) and will complete four trips every month over the next 6 years, totalling 313 trips during the contract tenure, the company said.

The carrying capacity is expected to be 364 tonnes per trip for initial 6 months and it will increase to 484 tonnes per trip later.

The express train will cover the distance of 2,768 kilometres in 90 hours ensuring expeditious, seamless connectivity between the two locations.

Sanjay Gupta, Managing Director & CEO, AVG Logistics, said, "We expect to generate revenue of Rs 198 crore (Rs 33 crore per annum) over 6 years tenure. The contract will enhance our financial strength and help us fuel our ambition to undertake more ambitious projects, thereby elevating our overall financial performance." Through its journey from Agartala to Ludhiana, the train will serve industries like tea, bamboo, plastic granules, mosquito repellent, FMCG, hair oil etc, he said.

On its journey from Ludhiana to Delhi, Guwahati and Agartala, the train will cater to players in FMCG, hosiery, electronics, white goods, shoes, consumable items, raw material, and sanitary, among others, the MD said. PTI ABI HVA