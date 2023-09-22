AVG Logistics gets Rs 72 cr order in FMCG space

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) AVG Logistics Ltd on Friday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 72 crore from its existing client in the FMCG sector.

The work order has to be executed over the next 36 months, AVG Logistics said in a statement.

"AVG Logistics Limited (AVG) has received a new order from an existing multinational customer in the FMCG Industry. The cumulative size of the order is around Rs 72 crore," the statement said.

The new business contract, the company said, will strengthen its geographical presence and increase market share in India to achieve double-digit growth in the ongoing FY2023-24.

AVG Logistics Managing Director and CEO Sanjay Gupta said, "This award signifies our long-term relationship with FMCG customers and testimony of our efficient integrated logistics services and capabilities. This new order would help us to achieve the FY24 revenue target and overall performance of the company in years to come. This order is expected to commence from Q3FY24".

AVG Logistics Limited is a leading multimodal logistics solutions provider based in India. The company provides customised and technology-driven solutions across transportation, warehousing, distribution, and supply chain management. It also offers Third-Party Logistics Services (3PL). PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL