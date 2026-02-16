Avg rates of independent floors in south Delhi's housing colonies up 22-34 pc last yr: Report

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) South Delhi's upscale residential colonies have witnessed an average annual price rise of 22-34 per cent last year for independent luxury floors because of strong demand and lower supply, according to a report.

Golden Growth Fund (GGF), a Category-II real estate-focussed Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), on Monday released a report on South Delhi residential market which showed that the price of independent floors rose 25-34 per cent in Category-A colonies.

Some of the Category A colonies are Chanakyapuri, Golf Links, Jor Bagh, Shanti Niketan, Vasant Vihar, Anand Niketan, and Panchsheel.

For a 2500-sq ft floor in category A colony, the price has risen from Rs 10-19 crore in 2024 to Rs 14-25 crore in 2025. Similarly, for a 6,000 sq ft floor, the price has risen from Rs 19-45 crore in 2024 to Rs 25-55 crore in 2025.

Ankur Jalan, CEO, Golden Growth Fund (GGF), said, "The persistent low-supply and high-demand dynamics in south Delhi continue to drive strong price appreciation for independent floors." In the category-B south Delhi colonies, the rates rose 22-26 per cent.

Some of the Category B colonies are Gulmohar Park, Anand Lok, Defence Colony, Neeti Bagh, Chirag Enclave, and Greater Kailash.

For a 2,500 sq ft floor, the price has risen from Rs 7-10 crore in 2024 to Rs 9-12.5 crore in 2025. Similarly, for a 3,200 sq ft floor, the prices have risen from Rs 11-16 crore in 2024 to Rs 14-19 crore in 2025.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has divided all colonies of Delhi into eight categories -- A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H. Circle rates, property tax rates, and stamp duty charges for property registration are based on these categories.

