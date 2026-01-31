AVI Polymers posts Rs 7 cr profit for Dec quarter; revenue soars to Rs 132 cr

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) AVI Polymers Ltd, a specialty chemicals company, on Saturday posted a net profit to Rs 7.02 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year on strong growth in revenue in the period.

The chemical trading firm had reported a net profit of Rs 2.29 crore in the September quarter and Rs 2.2 lakh in the year-ago period, a statement said.

"Revenue from operations of Rs 132.32 crore in Q3FY26 as against revenue of Rs 29.50 crore in Q2FY26, registering a strong 348 per cent growth Q-o-Q,” the company said.

The micro-cap company said that it has secured BSE's in-principle approval for its Rs 90 crore rights issue.

Chintan Patel, Managing Director, AVI Polymers Ltd, said, “The in-principle approval for the ₹90 crore Rights Issue is a critical milestone and will provide the necessary growth capital to expand volumes, strengthen working capital, and pursue strategic opportunities.” PTI IAS MR