Aviation ministry, AAI teams review proposal to upgrade Kishtwar airport

Jammu, Oct 29 (PTI) A high-level team from Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Wednesday reviewed the proposal to expand the Kishtwar airport under UDAN scheme.

The team visited the proposed site to carry out a ground-level assessment of the area and feasibility of expansion. They also held meetings with local officials.

“A five-member high-level special team deputed by Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, and AAI arrived in Kishtwar. They evaluated the status of the proposal for developing the airport under the UDAN scheme,” a district official said.

The team will submit its report to higher authorities, following which a further roadmap will be charted out.

Earlier this year, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had announced that Kishtwar would get a full-fledged airport facility and an upgraded airstrip adjacent to the Chaugan ground in the town.

Singh said that with the development of a full-fledged airstrip at Kishtwar, the town will get a round-the-year facility for aircraft landing and take-off. PTI AB ANU ANU