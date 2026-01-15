Aviation probe agency issues preliminary report on Dec 2025 trainer aircraft crash in MP

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has issued its preliminary report on the crash of Redbird Flight Training Academy's trainer aircraft in December 2025, wherein the instructor and trainee pilot sustained injuries.

The TECNAM P-Mentor aircraft had taken off from Suktara Airfield, Madhya Pradesh, and, on turning onto the final segment, the instructor, noticing the runway ahead, instructed the trainee to increase power.

"The trainee responded that the power was already set at approximately 75 per cent. Both pilots noticed a loss of RPM, following which control was taken over by the instructor. The instructor informed ATC of a forced landing and maneuvered the aircraft to the right of the approach path, maintaining landing configuration.

"However, the aircraft struck a power cable and crashed-landed in a nearby field," the report said.

RPM refers to Revolutions Per Minute and is an indicator of engine speed.

While the instructor sustained a minor injury, the trainee pilot had a serious injury. The aircraft sustained substantial damage in the accident.

AAIB said it has collected aircraft maintenance records from the operator for further analysis, and that the Engine Control Unit (ECU) is to be analysed for engine health and further examination.

Among others, fuel and oil samples of the crashed aircraft have been submitted for analysis, and initial interviews/discussions with the pilots and involved personnel of the operator have been carried out, as per the report.