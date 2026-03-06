Aviation regulator DGCA grants aerodrome license for Noida International Airport

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Aviation watchdog DGCA has granted aerodrome license for the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model with the Uttar Pradesh government and the Union government.

In a release on Friday, the civil aviation ministry said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted the aerodrome license to YIAPL for the Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

The airport is being developed in four phases along with a multi-modal cargo hub.

"In the first phase, with one runway and one terminal, the airport will have the capacity to handle around 12 million passengers annually. Upon completion of all phases, the airport will be capable of handling up to 70 million passengers per year," the release said. PTI RAM DRR