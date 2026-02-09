Aviation regulator DGCA issued 352 show cause notices to airlines for violations in last 2 years

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Aviation watchdog DGCA issued 352 show cause notices to scheduled commercial airlines for various violations in the last two years, according to government data.

IndiGo and Air India received 98 and 84 show cause notices, respectively, during the period from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2025.

Among other airlines, Air India Express received 65 show cause notices, SpiceJet (45), Akasa Air (17), state-owned Alliance Air (23), Fly Big (12), AIX Connect (7) and Star Air (1) during this period, as per data provided by the civil aviation ministry to the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) has been merged with Air India Express.

A total of 352 show cause notices were issued and out of them, penalties were imposed on the airlines concerned with respect to 139 notices, according to the data furnished as part of a written reply by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

In the case of 113 show cause notices, warnings were issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), while satisfactory replies were received only in the case of 7 show cause notices.

The ministry did not provide airline-wise details on the action taken by the regulator.

In a separate written reply, Mohol said DGCA has a robust mechanism in place to monitor the induction of aircraft by airlines, On-Time Performance (OTP) and route rationalisation.

Airlines have inducted 8 aircraft -- 1 wide-body and 7 narrow-body -- this year till January 31. PTI RAM HVA