Aviation regulator DGCA launches electronic personnel license for commanders

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday launched the Electronic Personnel License (EPL) services for Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL).

ATPLs are issued to captains and commanders of scheduled airlines.

EPL is a secure digital license that will prevent tampering as well as enable real-time verification. It can be accessed through the regulator's eGCA mobile application, a release said.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and airlines are expanding their fleets to cater to the rising air traffic and demand for pilots is also on the rise.

In February 2025, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) rolled out EPL services for Commercial Pilot's License (CPL) and Flight Radio Telephone Operator's (Restricted) License (FRTOL).