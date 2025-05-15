Business

Govt cancels security clearance of Turkish firm Celebi operation at Indian airports

New Delhi: Aviation security watchdog BCAS on Thursday revoked the security clearance given to Turkish ground handling company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, according to an order.

The development comes against the backdrop of Turkiye backing Islamabad and condemning India's recent strikes on terror camps in Pakistan.

In an order, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) said it has revoked the security clearance for Celebi Airport Services India, which is part of Turkiye-based Celebi.

As per Celebi's website, it provides services at nine airports -- Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, Kannur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa, Ahmedabad and Chennai.

