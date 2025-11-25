Aviation watchdog DGCA tightens measures to tackle pilot fatigue

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) Indian airlines are now required to provide training in fatigue management to schedulers and dispatchers who prepare rosters for pilots, with the aviation watchdog seeking to strengthen measures to address persisting concerns over fatigue among the cockpit crew.

Besides, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in a circular dated November 20, has directed airlines to submit detailed quarterly fatigue reports with information about the number of crew trained on fatigue management, how many fatigue reports were received, accepted or rejected. The carriers also have to mention reasons for rejection of any fatigue reports.

A source told PTI the directions came after DGCA found that it was not receiving fatigue reports from the airlines for many months, particularly after the implementation of the first phase of the new duty period and rest norms from July 1.

Domestic airlines, including IndiGo and Tata Group-owned Air India, had initially opposed the implementation of the new norms. The second phase, with certain relaxations, of the revised norms came into force from November 1.

"The fatigue off should be at least 24-hour period and include one local night and must have a fatigue risk management policy, an education and awareness training program, a fatigue reporting system, a system for monitoring flight crew fatigue and an incident reporting process," the circular said.

According to the circular, an audit was carried out of all scheduled operators to assess the implementation of the first phase of the FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitation)norms from July and it was found that the operators were uncertain of scope of Annual Fatigue Training to be implemented.

The annual fatigue training would be defined in operations manual and consist of at least one hour training scheduled in Annual Ground Training (AGTR) of operators.

"The training may be combined with schedulers, dispatch staff and all personnel responsible for implementation of various provisions of this CAR (Civil Aviation Requirement). The fatigue training should be conducted by trained staff and include its effect on flight crew and measures to mitigate crew fatigue," the circular said.

Airlines will issue fatigue reporting policy as a circular to all stakeholders, the DGCA said and added that the operators should constitute an independent Fatigue Review Committee which will analyse and recommend measures to mitigate fatigue. PTI IAS RAM TRB