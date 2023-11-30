Avid Learning amplifies cultural sustainability, environmental innovation at COP28

New Delhi: Avid Learning, the cultural philanthropy arm of the Essar Group, is bringing two programmes on cultural sustainability and environmental innovation at the COP28 conference in the UAE, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Founded in 2009 by Madhu Ruia, Avid Learning has established itself as one of the pioneering and leading arts and cultural programming platforms in the country.

The COP28 conference will be attended by heads of state, government officials, industry leaders, academics, and representatives from civil society organisations.

"At the prestigious COP28 UAE, Avid Learning proudly stands as a torchbearer for cultural sustainability and environmental innovation. Our commitment to leveraging the transformative power of the arts and culture aligns with our vision for a greener future," Ruia, the Avid Learning Chairperson, said.

"We champion the fusion of culture and climate consciousness, amplifying marginalised voices while addressing pressing environmental concerns." "At Avid Learning, we believe in the profound impact of art in fostering dialogue, raising awareness, and driving action toward a more sustainable tomorrow," she added.

Avid Learning is presenting two programmes in the Green Zone at COP28. These are climate warriors and their pathways to sustainable solutions, and Koli Fishermen of Bombay: Guardians of Cultural Sustainability.

"I strongly believe in the power of the arts to impact change. As environmental concerns continue to grow worldwide, we at Avid find it imperative to shed light on such issues and leverage our platform to educate and spread awareness through the arts," said Asad Lalljee, CEO of Avid Learning and Curator of Royal Opera House, Mumbai.

"In this respect, we launched the Sustainability Now series in April 2020, a themed and targeted series of discussions aiming to convert audiences into change-makers, active catalysts, and custodians of a greener tomorrow. To date, we have presented around 60+ change-makers and speakers, curated 50+ programs, and presented an illustrated children's book," Lalljee said.

In 2021, Avid Learning conceptualised the Uncovering Urban Legacies series, a captivating exploration of small yet unique communities and their profound cultural legacies that have historically, economically, and socio-culturally shaped the vibrant trading port city of Bombay.

This series has embarked on a journey to unravel the stories of eight diasporas and their intricate influence on the city's landscape. The most recent installment delved into the original inhabitants of the city, the Kolis.