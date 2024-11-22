AVP Infracon gets Rs 33-cr road project in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Infrastructure company AVP Infracon has secured a road project worth Rs 33 crore in Tamil Nadu.

The company has been awarded the contract from CDR and Co Constructions, AVP Infracon said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

"This sub-contract involves periodic renewal and strengthening of the Thanjavur to Trichy section on NH-67 (New NH-83), situated in the state of Tamil Nadu," it said.

The project values at Rs 33.19 crore and is to be executed in a period of one year.

AVP Infracon Ltd MD Prasanna Dhandayuthapani said, "We are proud to play a role in enhancing India's road infrastructure, particularly in the key industrial corridor of Tamil Nadu." AVP Infracon is into building projects such as roads, bridges, irrigation and canal projects, flyovers, and industrial infrastructures.