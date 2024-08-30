AVP Infracon gets two road projects in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) AVP Infracon has secured two road projects worth nearly Rs 71 crore in Tamil Nadu, according to a regulatory filing.

The sub-contracts secured from CDR & Co Constructions are to be completed within one year, AVP Infracon said on Thursday.

The first project valued at Rs 47.20 crore involves the widening of Kallakurichi-Tiruvannamalai Road (SH-6) from a two-lane to a four-lane.

The second sub-contract of Rs 23.6 crore is for the construction of a bypass to Bagalur town connecting from Kothapalli to Jee Mangalam.

" The construction of the Bagalur town bypass and the widening of the Kallakurichi-Tiruvannamalai Road are critical projects that will enhance regional connectivity and support our national development goals," Prasanna Dhandayuthapani, MD of AVP Infracon Limited, said.

AVP Infracon is into building projects such as roads, bridges, irrigation and canal projects, flyovers, and industrial infrastructures. PTI ABI DR