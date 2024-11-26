AVPL International to set up drone manufacturing unit in Bihar with Rs 15 cr investment

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) AVPL International on Tuesday said it will set up a drone manufacturing facility in Bihar with an investment of Rs 15 crore.

The new facility, which will be set up in an area of 16,000 sq ft in the Bihta Industrial Area, will have the capacity to produce up to 24,000 drones annually, the company said in a statement.

"This project is more than just a manufacturing facility. It's a step towards empowering local communities, capacity building and fostering drone entrepreneurship," AVPL International Founder and Managing Director Preet Sandhuu said in a statement.

The manufacturing facility is likely to generate employment opportunities for around 10,000 youth, including 200 in-house employees, the company added.

Founded in 2016, AVPL International has expanded its reach to over 12 states and established over 70 skill and incubation hubs. PTI LUX LUX BAL BAL