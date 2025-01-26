Award recognises critical role of startups, tech in nation-building: Prashanth Prakash on Padma Shri

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Noted entrepreneur, philanthropist, and venture capitalist Prashanth Prakash, who will be conferred the prestigious Padma Shri said on Sunday that the award recognises critical role that startups and the technology sector have played in nation-building, and he feels honoured to be chosen for it.

The recognition - in the category of Trade and Industry - underscores Prakash's invaluable contributions to shaping India's entrepreneurial ecosystem and his impactful work in philanthropy.

"I am honoured to have been awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India. This award recognises the critical role that startups and the technology sector have played in our nation-building," Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel India, said in a statement.

He added: "With all humility, I accept this award on behalf of Accel India, my partners, colleagues, and everyone else who has worked tirelessly to nurture and strengthen India's startup ecosystem." Prakash is among the list of this year's Padma Shri awardees. On Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu approved conferment of 139 Padma Awards for the year 2025. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. The awards are conferred by the President at a ceremonial function at Rashtrapati Bhawan, usually around March-April every year.

As a founding partner of Accel India, Prashanth has been instrumental in nurturing some of India's most iconic startups, including Flipkart, Swiggy, BookMyShow, Infra.Market, Bluestone, Freshworks, Zetwerk, and Urban Company, among others.

His investments have played a critical role in establishing India as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. Moreover, his journey has been shaped by his role as an advisor to the former chief minister of Karnataka, B S Yediyurappa, where he contributed to key initiatives aimed at fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development in the state.

Beyond his influence in the business world, Prashanth has championed social causes, leading transformative initiatives in education, healthcare, agriculture, climate action, and urban infrastructure, according to the statement.

Through his involvement with ACT Grants, Unboxing BLR Foundation, Sikshana Foundation and other organisations, he has fostered scalable, impactful solutions to address India's most pressing societal challenges, it said. PTI MBI HVA