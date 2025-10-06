Awfis opens 50K sq ft coworking centre in Mumbai

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Awfis Space Solutions Ltd has opened a new co-working centre, covering 50,000 sq ft office spaces, in Mumbai to expand business amid strong demand for managed flexible workspaces from corporates.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that it has launched a new centre spanning about 50,000 sq ft chargeable area in Supreme Business Park, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

With this expansion, Awfis now operates 35 centres in Mumbai, offering over 1 million sq ft area.

Overall, the company has a presence in 18 cities with more than 200 centres. PTI MJH SHW